Makiniemi signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Hurricanes on Friday, per PuckPedia.

A fourth-round pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Makiniemi has yet to make the transition to North American hockey. The 22-year-old netminder owns a .900 save percentage and 2.59 GAA through 34 games in Finland this season. His entry-level deal begins next year and he'll likely make his AHL debut at some point during the 2021-22 campaign.