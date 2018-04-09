Hurricanes' Elias Lindholm: Closes regular season with game-winner versus Bolts
Lindholm scored the game-winning goal in overtime in Saturday's season-ending finale against the Lightning.
It was a nice finish for the 23-year-old Swede, who closes the season with 44 points (16 goals, 28 assists), just one point shy of the 45 he posted last year. From a fantasy perspective, Lindholm is proving to be a steady, if unspectacular commodity -- a guy who can be penciled in for 40-45 points every year with a reasonable amount of certainty.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Elias Lindholm: Rings up two helpers•
-
Hurricanes' Elias Lindholm: Two helpers in Tuesday's loss•
-
Hurricanes' Elias Lindholm: Notches two helpers•
-
Hurricanes' Elias Lindholm: Mired in scoring slump•
-
Hurricanes' Elias Lindholm: Collects two helpers•
-
Hurricanes' Elias Lindholm: Scores lone goal for 'Canes on Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...