Lindholm scored the game-winning goal in overtime in Saturday's season-ending finale against the Lightning.

It was a nice finish for the 23-year-old Swede, who closes the season with 44 points (16 goals, 28 assists), just one point shy of the 45 he posted last year. From a fantasy perspective, Lindholm is proving to be a steady, if unspectacular commodity -- a guy who can be penciled in for 40-45 points every year with a reasonable amount of certainty.