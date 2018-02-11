Lindholm picked up two assists in Saturday's win over Colorado.

Lindholm assisted on two Brock McGinn goals and is now sporting a three-game point streak. The 23-year-old is putting together a solid season, notching 32 points (15 goals) in 55 games. He's fired 11 shots on goal during the point streak and has been a reliable scorer all season. His sniping ability and role on the first power-play unit make him worth owning in many fantasy leagues.