Lindholm skated a season-low 12:09 in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Sharks, and failed to crack the scoresheet for the sixth time in the last seven games.

Lindholm was averaging almost 20 minutes per game back in October when he had a scoring role. Since then, however, he has slowly drifted down the Canes' depth chart and is now firmly entrenched on the team's fourth line. He's still on pace for about 45 points, similar to last year's effort, but that total will be much harder to accomplish given his current bottom-six status. Start looking for alternatives on your league's waiver wire, if you haven't already.