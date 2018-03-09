Lindholm tallied to assists in a 3-2 win over the Blackhawks on Thursday.

Lindholm will hope that this multi-point game helps pull him out of his funk. Before this game he had only tallied two assists in his previous 11 contests. Beyond that, though, he only has one goal in his last 22 games, and he put zero shots on net in this one. If he's not shooting, he's not going to be doing any goal scoring.