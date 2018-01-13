Hurricanes' Elias Lindholm: Out Friday with suspected illness
Lindholm will not play in Friday's game against the Capitals, Michael Smith of the team's official site reports.
Peters reportedly indicated earlier in the day that some of the players were dealing with an illness and it appears Lindholm is one of them. With both he and Joakim Nordstrom unavailable, Phil Di Giuseppe and Josh Jooris will draw into the lineup. Teuvo Teravainen was also promoted tot he top line and Justin Williams to the top six with Lindholm out. His next opportunity to return arrives Sunday against the Flames.
