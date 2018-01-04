Lindholm scored his 11th goal of the season in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Capitals.

Interestingly, Lindholm had exactly 11 goals in each of the past two seasons, but looks poised to finally surpass that mark this year. Now with 23 points in 39 games, Lindholm has a good shot at cracking the 50-point plateau for the first time in his career. He has shown much more consistency this season playing on the Canes' second line alongside Derek Ryan and Brock McGinn. Keep him rolling.