Hurricanes' Elias Lindholm: Poised to surpass career high in goals
Lindholm scored his 11th goal of the season in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Capitals.
Interestingly, Lindholm had exactly 11 goals in each of the past two seasons, but looks poised to finally surpass that mark this year. Now with 23 points in 39 games, Lindholm has a good shot at cracking the 50-point plateau for the first time in his career. He has shown much more consistency this season playing on the Canes' second line alongside Derek Ryan and Brock McGinn. Keep him rolling.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Elias Lindholm: Records two points in win•
-
Hurricanes' Elias Lindholm: Powers win with goal and assist•
-
Hurricanes' Elias Lindholm: Strikes against Islanders•
-
Hurricanes' Elias Lindholm: Takes seven of team's 60 shots Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Elias Lindholm: Snags helper in loss to Stars•
-
Hurricanes' Elias Lindholm: Two-helper night•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...