Lindholm potted a power-play goal and then set up the winner in overtime in Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Panthers.

It was just Lindholm's second multi-point game this season. We expected a bit more growth in his game this season, but Lindholm is chugging along at a pace that will match his 45-point output from last season. That's fine, but just not good enough for a lot of fantasy formats.