Hurricanes' Elias Lindholm: Records two points in win
Lindholm registered a goal and an assist during Friday's 5-4 over time win over Buffalo.
The Swede now has a respectable three goals, three assists and 16 shots through seven December games. He's been a notoriously slow starter, so this might prove to be the beginning of a breakout surge. Lindholm's 18 points -- nine goals -- through 31 games for the season have him on pace for career-best offensive marks across the board, and as noted, he might just be finding his scoring touch now.
