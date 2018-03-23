Lindholm managed two assists Thursday in a 6-5 home win over the Coyotes.

The Hurricanes figure to ask more out of Lindholm as Victor Rask (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. Skating in his fifth year with the Raleigh-based club, Lindholm is up to 15 goals and 26 assists through 73 games -- there's deep-league fantasy appeal here.