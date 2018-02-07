Lindholm scored a power-play goal on five shots, adding two blocked shots and a hit, in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Flyers.

The 23-year-old ended a seven-game goalless drought with the first-period tally. Lindholm now has 15 goals on the season in 53 games, leaving him two shy of his previous career high, and his regular role with the man advantage could allow him to hit the 20-goal plateau for the first time.