Lindholm recorded an assist, two hits and a blocked shot in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

It's been a decent start to the season for the 22-year-old Swede. With four points in six games, he's on pace to crack the 50-point barrier for the first time in his career. He should continue to see plenty of opportunities playing on the Canes' second line alongside Victor Rask and Sebastian Aho.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories