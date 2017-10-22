Lindholm recorded an assist, two hits and a blocked shot in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

It's been a decent start to the season for the 22-year-old Swede. With four points in six games, he's on pace to crack the 50-point barrier for the first time in his career. He should continue to see plenty of opportunities playing on the Canes' second line alongside Victor Rask and Sebastian Aho.