Lindholm netted his fifth goal of the season in Sunday's win over the Islanders.

Lindholm hasn't had a spectacular start to the season, but he's starting to pick up the production. The 22-year-old has scored twice and racked up three points in his last four games. His role on the first power-play unit and sniping ability makes him enticing in fantasy, but he hasn't been shooting the puck much and is centering the third line. Lindholm is on track for a career year, however, so he's worth owning in deep leagues and us one to monitor in the event he catches fire.