Lindholm (illness) will play Sunday against the Flames, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Lindholm missed just one game with this sickness, but he was playing well before it with three goals and seven points in 10 games. He's expected to slot back onto the power play, but the Flames have been tough on penalty kill lately, allowing just one goal on 19 attempts.

