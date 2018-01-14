Hurricanes' Elias Lindholm: Suiting up Sunday
Lindholm (illness) will play Sunday against the Flames, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Lindholm missed just one game with this sickness, but he was playing well before it with three goals and seven points in 10 games. He's expected to slot back onto the power play, but the Flames have been tough on penalty kill lately, allowing just one goal on 19 attempts.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Elias Lindholm: Out Friday with suspected illness•
-
Hurricanes' Elias Lindholm: Poised to surpass career high in goals•
-
Hurricanes' Elias Lindholm: Records two points in win•
-
Hurricanes' Elias Lindholm: Powers win with goal and assist•
-
Hurricanes' Elias Lindholm: Strikes against Islanders•
-
Hurricanes' Elias Lindholm: Takes seven of team's 60 shots Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...