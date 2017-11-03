Lindholm scored on one of his game-high seven shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to Colorado.

Lindholm was far from the only shooter frustrated by Avalanche goaltender Semyon Varlamov, as all but two of Carolina's skaters launched multiple shots on goal. His team lost despite holding a 60-27 advantage in shots, but the Swedish center managed to post a plus-1 rating nonetheless.

