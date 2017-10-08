Hurricanes' Elias Lindholm: Two helper night
Lindholm picked up two assists in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Wild.
This could be the year this talented pivot takes his big step forward. Lindholm skated 23:49 -- that's more than five minutes more than his average last season of 18:11. He's being counted on for big things and is off to a great start. Watch him closely.
