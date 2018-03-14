Hurricanes' Elias Lindholm: Two helpers in Tuesday's loss
Lindholm picked up two assists, one of them short-handed, in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Bruins.
He also recorded one shot and a minus-1 rating. Lindholm hasn't scored a goal in 16 games, tallying nine assists over that stretch, and the 23-year-old remains stuck on 15 -- two back of the career high he set in 2014-15.
