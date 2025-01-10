Robinson scored a goal on five shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Robinson had gone four games without a point prior to Thursday. The winger was moderately productive in December with five points over 13 contests. The 29-year-old has bounced around the Hurricanes' lineup, though he's been in a middle-six role in the last couple of games. Robinson has reached the 10-goal mark for the third time in his career, and he's at 21 points, 51 shots on net, 57 hits and a plus-7 rating over 42 appearances this season.