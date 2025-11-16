Robinson scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Robinson has scored twice in five contests since returning from an upper-body injury. The 30-year-old winger saw just 6:26 of ice time as head coach Rod Brind'Amour appeared to shorten his bench in this tough matchup. Robinson is up to five goals, one assist, 15 shots on net and 13 hits over 12 appearances this season, with Saturday's outing marking the 400th game of his career.