Hurricanes' Eric Robinson: Converts penalty shot
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson scored on a penalty shot and added two hits in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.
Robinson got hooked by Troy Stecher on a scoring chance, and the Hurricanes winger made it count by converting the ensuing penalty shot. The 30-year-old Robinson has stayed in a bottom-six role for most of this season, giving him little scoring upside. He may occasionally lose time to Nicolas Deslauriers down the stretch. Robinson is at 12 goals, five assists, 75 shots on net, 75 hits and a plus-8 rating over 55 outings.
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