Robinson (upper body) won't finish Thursday's game versus the Avalanche.

The hits just keep coming for the Hurricanes -- defenseman K'Andre Miller (lower body) was a late scratch and forward William Carrier (lower body) exited after the first period. Robinson's injury adds to the team's precarious situation during this road trip. If Robinson and Carrier are both unavailable Saturday versus the Stars, Carolina may have to play a man short or make multiple roster moves to put together a full lineup. Robinson scored a goal, his third of the season, prior to his exit.