Robinson scored a goal on two shots and added five hits in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers.

Robinson has two goals and a helper over his last three games. The 30-year-old winger is firmly in a bottom-six role for the Hurricanes, so an extended run of success on offense is unlikely. He's been known to chip in over short spans, but with 11 points, 38 shots on net, 40 hits and a plus-6 rating through 30 appearances, he doesn't stand out enough in any area to be particularly strong in fantasy.