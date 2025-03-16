Robinson distributed two assists and added two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-0 win against the Flyers.

Both of Robinson's helpers were on goals scored by linemate Mark Jankowski. The 29-year-old Robinson is up to 16 assists, 29 points and 91 shots on goal in 67 games this season. With his performance Saturday, Robinson set a new career high in points for a season to best his previous career of 27 from the 2021 season. He has four points in his last three games and helped bolster Carolina's fourth line to be a strong offensive unit during the team's seven-game winning streak. Robinson currently has a bit of value in deeper leagues due to his momentum headed into the fantasy playoffs.