Hurricanes' Eric Robinson: Expected to be out for a while
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (upper body) is expected to be out for a while, head coach Rod Brind'Amour told Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal on Monday.
Robinson left Monday's 2-1 loss to Buffalo because of the injury. Although he's expected to miss some time, he still needs to be evaluated so the Hurricanes can get a better sense of the severity of his injury. Jesperi Kotkaniemi will probably draw into the lineup Thursday versus Chicago due to Robinson's injury.
