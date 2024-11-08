Robinson scored a goal in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.

Robinson has scored in back-to-back games and has four points over his last five outings. A second-line role at even strength is working out for the 29-year-old, who has mostly played in the bottom-six throughout his career. He has seven points, 15 shots on net, 15 hits and a plus-10 rating over 12 contests in 2024-25, and with the balance in the Hurricanes' offense, he could continue to be a steady contributor.