Robinson scored a goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over Detroit.

Robinson had five shots. The journeyman winger is on a four-game, four-point streak (three goals, one assist), and it includes a three-game goal streak. It won't last, especially with a shooting rate that's almost double (20.9) his career average of 10.8. This is a great run, but Robinson remains more valuable on the ice than in the fantasy arena.