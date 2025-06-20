Hurricanes' Eric Robinson: Inks four-year extension
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson signed a four-year, $6.8 million contract with Carolina on Friday.
Robinson played in all 82 regular-season games with the Hurricanes last season, putting up career highs with 14 goals and 18 assists. The 30-year-old should be a bottom-six forward again this season.
