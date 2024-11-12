Robinson notched a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.
Robinson wasn't much of a scoring threat in the first few games of the season, but he's turning things around in recent games. This was his first multi-point effort of the campaign and is up to five points (three goals, two assists) in five November appearances.
