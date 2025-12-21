Hurricanes' Eric Robinson: Modest two-game point streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson scored a goal Saturday in a 6-4 loss to the Lightning.
He took a pass from Jordan Staal in the right circle, and he wired a one-timer five-hole on Andrei Vasilevskiy to open the scoring early in the first period. Robinson has a point in each of his last two games (one goal, one assist), and 10 points, including seven goals, in 29 games this season.
