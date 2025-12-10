Hurricanes' Eric Robinson: Nets goal in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
Facing one of his former teams, Robinson was able to snap a 10-game goal drought. He had just one helpers in that span. For the season, the 30-year-old winger has been a regular on the Hurricanes' fourth line, earning eight points, 27 shots on net, 30 hits and a plus-6 rating in 23 appearances. He won't often score enough to help in fantasy, but his place in the lineup looks to be mostly secure.
