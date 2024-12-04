Robinson scored a goal, took four shots and recorded three hits in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.
Robinson scored in the first period, but his goal wasn't enough for the Canes to get something out of this matchup in front of their home crowd. Robinson has cracked the scoresheet in three of his last four games, tallying one goal and two assists in that span.
