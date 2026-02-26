Hurricanes' Eric Robinson: Returning against Bolts
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (upper body) will be in the lineup versus the Lightning on Thursday, per NHL.com.
Robinson was sidelined for seven games prior to the Olympic break due to his upper-body problem. Offensively, the New Jersey native was struggling before getting hurt, recording just three points in his last 13 outings. Set to fill a bottom-six role, RObinson is unlikely to offer more than low-end fantasy value.
