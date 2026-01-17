Robinson scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 9-1 win over the Panthers.

Robinson had been limited to two assists and 12 shots on net over his last 10 outings. The 30-year-old winger has proven his versatility again this season, but he's mostly played in a bottom-six role with no power-play time. He's now at 10 goals, 15 points, 57 shots on net, 59 hits and a plus-7 rating across 42 appearances.