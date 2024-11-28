Robinson notched an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Robinson set up Jesperi Kotkaniemi's game-tying goal in the third period. Both of those forwards were seeing second-line minutes earlier in the month, but they played on the fourth line with Jackson Blake in this contest. Robinson has five points over his last six outings and is up to a total of 14 points, 24 shots on net, 31 hits and a plus-9 rating through 22 appearances. The Hurricanes' offense is flexible and balanced, so Robinson may retain some appeal in deeper fantasy formats, though that could dry up if his reduced ice time (7:43 in Wednesday's game) becomes a trend.