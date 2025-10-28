Hurricanes' Eric Robinson: Shifts to injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (upper body) has been moved to injured reserve Tuesday, according to the NHL media site.
It was reported Thursday that Robinson is set for an extended absence, so his placement on injured reserve doesn't come as a surprise. The Hurricanes currently have only 12 healthy forwards on their roster, so they may call someone up from AHL Chicago in short order. Robinson has three goals and four points over seven appearances this season.