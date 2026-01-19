default-cbs-image
Robinson suffered an upper-body injury Monday against Buffalo and won't return to the game.

Robinson recorded a shot in 2:02 of ice time before exiting the contest. He has 10 goals, 15 points, 58 shots and 60 hits in 43 appearances in 2025-26. If Robinson can't play Thursday versus Chicago, then Jesperi Kotkaniemi will probably draw back into the lineup.

