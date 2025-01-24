Robinson scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

Robinson ended a six-game goal drought with his tally. He also has two assists over his last three outings, and he's regained a spot on the Hurricanes' second line, though his ice time is prone to fluctuate if head coach Rod Brind'Amour shuffles his forward trios. Robinson is up to 11 goals, 24 points, 63 shots on net, 71 hits and a plus-12 rating over 49 appearances in what's likely to end up being a career year.