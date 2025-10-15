Robinson scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Robinson has had a strong start to 2025-26 despite playing on the fourth line. He has two goals, one assist, six shots on net, three hits and a plus-3 rating over three appearances, getting on the scoresheet in each game. The 30-year-old winger looks like a lock to stay in the lineup, especially while he's playing well. His physical playing style could give him some appeal in deeper fantasy formats even when his scoring pace drops.