Hurricanes' Eric Robinson: Tallies in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Devils.
Robinson set career highs with 14 goals and 32 points in 82 regular-season games a year ago. He's off to a positive start again in 2025-26, though offense could be hard to come by in a fourth-line role. The depth of the Hurricanes' forward group makes it unlikely Robinson will see a stretch of time higher up the lineup, but he'll bring physicality and depth scoring in his role, assuming he can keep Mark Jankowski in the press box.
