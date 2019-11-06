Coach Rod Brind'Amour said Haula (knee) is day-to-day, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Brind'Amour clarified that Haula is dealing with a knee injury. It's nothing structural, but the team is being cautious considering Haula was held out of the final 68 games last year with a knee issue. The 28-year-old pivot has a shot to suit up Thursday against the Rangers, and the Hurricanes are hoping for a quick return for their leading goal-scorer (eight).