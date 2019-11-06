Hurricanes' Erik Haula: Considered 'day-to-day'
Coach Rod Brind'Amour said Haula (knee) is day-to-day, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Brind'Amour clarified that Haula is dealing with a knee injury. It's nothing structural, but the team is being cautious considering Haula was held out of the final 68 games last year with a knee issue. The 28-year-old pivot has a shot to suit up Thursday against the Rangers, and the Hurricanes are hoping for a quick return for their leading goal-scorer (eight).
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.