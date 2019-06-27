Hurricanes' Erik Haula: Dished to Carolina

The Golden Knights traded Haula to the Hurricanes on Wednesday in exchange for Nicolas Roy, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Haula lost the majority of 2018-19 due to a lower-body injury, but he collected seven points (two goals, five assists) over 15 games prior to the season-ending issue. The 2017-18 campaign marked a breakout season for Haula, and the Hurricanes are banking on the 28-year-old pivot returning to the 55-point form he displayed as they look to build off of a postseason run that stretched deeper than most expected.