Hurricanes' Erik Haula: Exits game early

Haula left Wednesday's game against the Lightning and won't return due to a lower-body injury, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Haula was dealing with the injury heading into the game, so this is likely an aggravation of some sorts, although that wasn't confirmed by the team. The Finnish-born player was limited by injuries last season, only suited up for 15 games. Expect the team to have an update regarding Haula's health following the game, or in the coming days.