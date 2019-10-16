Hurricanes' Erik Haula: First helper with 'Canes

Haula registered an assist in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Kings.

Haula has found the scoresheet in all but one of his seven appearances, collecting five goals and a helper this season. The center has 19 shots on goal. Despite his usage on the third line, Haula is making the most of his opportunities to contribute to the offense.

More News
Our Latest Stories