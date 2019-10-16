Hurricanes' Erik Haula: First helper with 'Canes
Haula registered an assist in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Kings.
Haula has found the scoresheet in all but one of his seven appearances, collecting five goals and a helper this season. The center has 19 shots on goal. Despite his usage on the third line, Haula is making the most of his opportunities to contribute to the offense.
