Haula (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with Montreal, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Cooach Rod Brind'Amour is hopeful that Haula will be good to go against the Canadiens, so he can be considered closer to probable than questionable for Tuesday's contest. If he's able to go, the 28-year-old will slot into his usual spot skating on the Hurricanes' third line and second power-play unit.