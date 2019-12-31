Hurricanes' Erik Haula: Game-time call
Haula (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with Montreal, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Cooach Rod Brind'Amour is hopeful that Haula will be good to go against the Canadiens, so he can be considered closer to probable than questionable for Tuesday's contest. If he's able to go, the 28-year-old will slot into his usual spot skating on the Hurricanes' third line and second power-play unit.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.