Haula scored a goal and added an assist with four shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Canadiens.

Haula's goal just before the midway point of the second period gave the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead and held up as the game-winner. The 28-year-old has been on a nice roll since returning from a knee injury just before Christmas, collecting three goals and three assists in those five games. For the season, Haula has 11 goals and 17 points in 21 games.

