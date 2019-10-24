Hurricanes' Erik Haula: Good to go

Haula (upper body) will play Thursday against Columbus.

Haula exited Friday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks with an upper-body injury after taking a hard hit from Anaheim's Josh Manson, but he's evidently had enough time to recover from that ding. The 28-year-old has had a fantastic start to the season, racking up seven goals and eight points in his first nine games. He'll center Martin Necas and Ryan Dzingel on the Hurricanes' third line while also seeing time on his team's second power-play unit against the Blue Jackets.