Hurricanes' Erik Haula: Hasn't resumed skating
Haula (knee) still hasn't resumed skating and will miss Friday's game against the Predators, according to Kurt Dusterberg's NHL.com game preview.
Haula hasn't played since Nov. 16, and he doesn't seem particularly close to returning since he's not skating yet. He had gotten off to a hot start with Carolina prior to getting hurt, with eight goals in 16 games.
