Hurricanes' Erik Haula: In lineup Wednesday

Haula (lower body) will play in Wednesday's preseason matchup with Tampa Bay, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Haula will make his first appearance with the Hurricanes after being swapped from Vegas in the offseason. Injuries limited the Finnish center to a mere 15 outings, though he managed to rack up seven points in those games. Whether Haula can be the 55-point producer he was in his first season with the Golden Knights remains to be seen, but he should be in the mix for a top-six role as a winger.