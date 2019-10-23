Play

Hurricanes' Erik Haula: Joins team for practice

Haula (upper body) took the ice for Wednesday's practice, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

The fact that Haula traveled with the team for Thursday's road game against Columbus could be an indication he will be available versus the Blue Jackets. The center figures to slot into a third-line role for much of the season, but could be moved to the wing in order to get him more minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories